Moen Brantford Accessories Bundle 2 with Double Post Toilet Paper Holder with 24" Towel Bar 18" Towel Bar Towel Ring Tank Lever and Robe Hook Oil

Moen Brantford Accessories Bundle 2 with Double Post Toilet Paper Holder with 24" Towel Bar, 18" Towel Bar, Towel Ring, Tank Lever and Robe Hook YB2208 Toilet Paper Holder Constructed of Zinc ensuring durability and dependability, while maintaining aesthetic appealCovered under Moen's limited lifetime warrantyTop quality finish - will resist rust and corrosion through everyday useCoordinates seamlessly with other products from the Brantford Collection by MoenThe Brantford Collection features a traditional style giving your home a beautiful look and timeless aesthetic appealMoen sets the standard for exceptional beauty and innovative reliable designWidth: 6-1/4"Projection (Depth): 3"Height: 2"Secure mounting assemblyAll hardware required for installation is included YB2224 24" Towel Bar Constructed of Metal ensuring durability and dependability, while maintaining aesthetic appealCovered under Moen's limited lifetime warrantyTop quality finish - will resist rust and corrosion through everyday useCoordinates seamlessly with other products from the Brantford Collection by MoenThe Brantford Collection features a traditional style giving your home a beautiful look and timeless aesthetic appealMoen sets the standard for exceptional beauty and innovative reliable designWidth: 24"Overall Width: 26"Projection (Depth): 3"Secure mounting assemblyAll hardware required for installation is included YB2218 18" Towel Bar Constructed of Metal ensuring durability and dependability, while maintaining aesthetic appealCovered under Moen's limited lifetime warrantyTop quality finish - will resist rust and corrosion through everyday useCoordinates seamlessly with other products from the Brantford Collection by MoenThe Brantford Collection features a traditional style giving your home a beautiful look and timeless aesthetic appealMoen sets the standard for exceptional beauty and innovative reliable designWidth: 18"Overall Width: 20"Projection (Depth): 3"Secure mounting assemblyAll hardware required for installation is included YB2286 Towel Ring Constructed of Aluminum ensuring durability and dependability, while maintaining aesthetic appealCovered under Moen's limited lifetime warrantyTop quality finish - will resist rust and corrosion through everyday useCoordinates seamlessly with other products from the Brantford Collection by MoenThe Brantford Collection features a traditional style giving your home a beautiful look and timeless aesthetic appealMoen sets the standard for exceptional beauty and innovative reliable designOverall Width: 6-3/8"Projection (Depth): 3"Height: 7-1/5"Secure mounting assemblyAll hardware required for installation is included YB2201 Tank Lever Constructed of Zinc ensuring durability and dependability, while maintaining aesthetic appealCovered under Moen's limited lifetime warrantyTop quality finish - will resist rust and corrosion through everyday useCoordinates seamlessly with other products from the Brantford Collection by MoenThe Brantford Collection features a traditional style giving your home a beautiful look and timeless aesthetic appealMoen sets the standard for exceptional beauty and innovative reliable designWidth: 3-1/2"Projection (Depth): 1-3/4"Height: 1-7/9"Secure mounting assemblyAll hardware required for installation is included YB2203 Robe Hook Constructed of Zinc ensuring durability and dependability, while maintaining aesthetic appealCovered under Moen's limited lifetime warrantyTop quality finish - will resist rust and corrosion through everyday useCoordinates seamlessly with other products from the Brantford Collection by MoenThe Brantford Collection features a traditional style giving your home a beautiful look and timeless aesthetic appealMoen sets the standard for exceptional beauty and innovative reliable designWidth: 1-5/9"Projection (Depth): 2-4/9"Height: 2-3/4"Secure mounting assemblyAll hardware required for installation is included Accessory Oil Rubbed Bronze