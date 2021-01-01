Bransford L-Shape Executive Desk

This L-shaped executive desk is the perfect pick for your home, whether you have a home office, or your guest room is your home office. It’s made from solid and engineered wood, and features a two-tone finish with an antiqued white base and a cherry surface. Slatted detailing up top pairs with turned legs and molded accents to give this desk a traditional look. There’s a drawer to hold your office essentials, and a keyboard tray to help keep the tabletop clear. Around back, there are two grommets to help corral wires, and built-in power outlets as well as USB ports to keep your devices charged. Hand-curated by Kelly Clarkson.