Modeno Branford 34 in. x 17 in. Square Concrete Propane Fire Pit Table in Black

Bold and beautiful, the Branford Fire Table is a statement piece that will have your guests in awe. Stainless steel burner and concrete fiber construction are accented with lava rocks to enhance flame. Gather the whole family around and roast marshmallows and tell campfire stories. Features include: Stainless Steel Burner Parts components, push electronic button ignition, lava rock filler, with all 1-year limit warranty. Too chilly to go out on your patio tonight. No problem. It's as simple as pushing the button and in minutes it transforms your patio or pool area into a comfortable, warm area that can be used any time of the year. Color: Black.