William's Home Furnishing Brandt Brown Cherry Media Chest

This media chest offers 2 solutions at once. It is visually stunning and has unrivaled storage space to keep your fabulous new room clutter-free. With six drawers and 2 open shelves, this media chest can hold anything to fit your entertainment needs. The deep chestnut finish and antique hardware of this piece gives it a subtle elegance. This Media Chest keeps all your media essentials organized as well as flips your room to a whole new level of aesthetics. Color: Brown Cherry.