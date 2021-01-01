24/7 Cotton® is a worsted-weight, mercerized 100% natural fiber yarn. The mercerization process gives the yarn incredible color and sheen which will last through multiple wash cycles. 24/7 Cotton® is a worsted-weight, mercerized 100% natural fiber yarn. The mercerization process gives the yarn incredible color and sheen which will last through multiple wash cycles. Choose from a variety of 24 colors, which will be perfect for making fashion garments, home décor, bath and kitchen accessories, and items for babies and children. Weight: Medium (4) Contents:100% Mercerized CottonSkein Weight: 3.5 oz. / 100 gYardage: 186 yd. / 170 m Knitting Gauge:20 sts - 28 rows = 4" (10 cm)Crochet Gauge:14 sc - 19 rows = 4" (10 cm) Suggested Knitting Needle:4 mm, US - 6Suggested Crochet Hook:4 mm, US - G/6 | Lion Brand® 24/7 Cotton® Yarn in Charcoal | 3.5 oz | Michaels®