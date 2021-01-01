'Brando-Godfather' Graphic Art Print on Canvas

This artist has been drawing storyboards for almost two decades. He's the only artist that has written and published several books and manuals about storyboard in the world. Some of his books are even being used in colleges and film schools, where he occasionally lectures at. He creates concept art, design, illustrations in industries of animation, music video, advertising, film, video games, events, and more! Size: 18" H x 12" W x 0.75" D