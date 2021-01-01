Duck Brand EasyMounts White Interior Drywall J-Hook

Great for organizing and conquering heavy hanging needs. Sports equipment, step stools and overstuffed backpacks are no match for this innovative mounting system. Each J hook securely holds up to 15 lb. of weight, in designer approved styles, and installs in drywall within seconds so you can quickly relax and enjoy the display. All you have to do is stick, pin and slide. And, the universal hanging system allows you to easily switch to another EasyMounts Interior solution in seconds, without moving the base. No sweat, no damage, just pure flexibility. Plus, the entire system is completely removable and only three pin holes remain. Tool free and easy to install, EasyMounts lets you ditch the toolbox and get your mind out of the clutter.