'Branches of Magnolia II' Grace Popp Painting Print

Features:Easy to hang; hardware includedFade-resistant archival inksUV protective coatingHand-crafted in the USAHand-stretched around sturdy, thick wooden stretcher barsFramed Print Format: Size listed is total finished size including matte and frame. Matte = 2.5" wide. Frame = 1.5" wide.Product Type: PrintPrimary Art Material: Primary Art Material Details: Color: Gray/PurpleNumber of Items Included: 1Artist: Grace PoppStyle: Modern & ContemporaryOrientation: VerticalShape: RectangleCountry of Origin: United StatesSubject: Floral & BotanicalAnimals: Not an AnimalOther Animals: NoPlants & Flowers: MagnoliasTransportation Type: Not TransportationOther Transportation Type: NoPeople: Not PeopleSports & Sports Teams: Not Sports & Sports TeamsOther Sports & Sports Teams: NoNature Scenes: Not Nature ScenesOther Nature Scenes: NoFood & Beverage: Not Food & BeverageOther Food & Beverage: NoEntertainment and Fashion: Not Entertainment & FashionOther Entertainment: NoU.S. States and Territories: Not U.S. States and TerritoriesCities: Not CitiesOther Cities: NoCountries: Not CountriesOther Countries: NoFantasy & Sci-Fi: Not Fantasy & Sci-FiOther Fantasy & Sci-Fi: NoWorld Cultures: Not World CulturesOther World Cultures: NoAbstract and Fractals: Not Abstract and FractalsOther Abstract: NoReligion & Spirituality: Not Religion & SpiritualityInspirational Quotes & Sayings: Not Inspirational Quotes & SayingsMaps: Not MapsEducation: Not EducationArchitecture: Not ArchitectureAdvertisements: Not AdvertisementsAstrology: Not AstrologyFramed (Format: Black Frame): YesFrame Construction: Frame Material: Frame Color: Framed (Format: White Frame): YesFrame Construction: Frame Material: Frame Color: Framed (Format: Canvas): NoFrame Construction: Frame Material: Frame Color: Open Format Type (Format: Canvas): Open Frame/Gallery WrappedOpen Format Type (Format: Black Frame): Open Format Type (Format: White Frame): Holiday / Occasion: No HolidayGrouped Set Type: Single Piece ItemMulti Piece Art: NoArt Production Method: Machine MadeHand-Painted Art: Title: Branches of Magnolia IIEmbellishments/Special Finishes: NoEmbellishment Effect: Embellishment Type: Technique: Production Run: Open EditionDS Primary Product Style: Country / FarmhouseDS Secondary Product Style: Modern FarmhouseTextual Art Transcript: Spefications:Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 24" H x 18" W x 1.5" D): 24Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 30" H x 23" W x 1.5" D): 30Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 36" H x 27" W x 1.5" D): 36Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 48" H x 36" W x 1.5" D): 48Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 60" H x 45" W x 1.5" D): 60Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 16" H x 12" W x 1.5" D): 16Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 24" H x 20" W x 1" D): 24Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 32" H x 26" W x 1" D): 32Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 38" H x 31" W x 1" D): 38Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 44" H x 35" W x 1" D): 44Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 24" H x 18" W x 1.5" D): 18Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 30" H x 23" W x 1.5" D): 23Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 36" H x 27" W x 1.5" D): 27Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 48" H x 36" W x 1.5" D): 36Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 60" H x 45" W x 1.5" D): 45Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 16" H x 12" W x 1.5" D): 12Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 24" H x 20" W x 1" D): 20Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 32" H x 26" W x 1" D): 26Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 38" H x 31" W x 1" D): 31Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 44" H x 35" W x 1" D): 35Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: 24" H x 18" W x 1.5" D, 30" H x 23" W x 1.5" D, 36" H x 27" W x 1.5" D, 48" H x 36" W x 1.5" D, 60" H x 45" W x 1.5" D): 1.5Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: 16" H x 12" W x 1.5" D): 1.5Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: 24" H x 20" W x 1" D): 1Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: 32" H x 26" W x 1" D): 1