Branch LED Table Lamp by Boyd Lighting - Color: White - Finish: Brass - (10721BKBS)

The Branch LED Table Lamp by Boyd Lighting presents a striking artistic statement adaptable to a variety of dÃ©cor needs. A smooth-sided contemporary fixture formed from brass, it was designed in 2019 by Doyle Crosby, and the LED-lit dual-arm structure anchors to its mounting surface with a stepped rectangular base. One arm is static and connects directly to the base, holding up the other slightly above it with a rectangular bracket, allowing the top arm 180 degrees of rotation for a customizable lighting profile. With nearly a century in the residential and commercial lighting business, Boyd Lighting is a US-based, family-owned business renowned for its visually stunning fixtures that are well-suited to residential and commercial interiors. Ideal for installation in dining areas, bathrooms, and outdoor areas, Boyd Lightings artistically-driven lighting concepts are carefully crafted by dedicated artisans. Creating innovative lighting collections for residential and commercial spaces remains a chief focus of this award-winning brand. Shape: Abstract. Color: White. Finish: Blackened Brass