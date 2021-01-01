Global Views Branch Cabinet - Color: Black

Utterly elegant and stylish, the Branch Cabinet from Global Views instantly enhances the decor with an eye-catching modern piece adorned with a design of natural tree branches. Each of the legs contain a wood motif, with the two most end pieces continuing and stretching onto the face of the piece itself. The branches are made of cast aluminum, and the piece is made of hand-planed wood. Artistic and expressive, this piece stands out in the home while providing functional shelves for storage. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Black. Finish: Polished Aluminum