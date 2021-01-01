From style craft
Brampton Distressed Blue Open Scroll Design Table Lamp with Oatmeal Rectangle Shade
Advertisement
Intricate design gives this traditional style table lamp a powerful presence. The blue distressed twisted metal body features polyresin and silver hardware accents. An impressive oatmeal hardback shade forms a rectangular frame over the base, leaning into the piece’s rustic aesthetic. Traditional farmhouse style makes this an exceptional lamp for living rooms, foyers and dining rooms.