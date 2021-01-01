Brampt 29" Gold Table Lamp

Silver and gold, shimmering glass, and a light gray fabric shade make this table lamp the perfect posh accent for your luxe metallic master bedroom. From the ornately decorated carved base to the faux crystal accents glimmering in the light escaping from the light gray shade, this lamp captures the best elements of glam design to add a pop of bold metallic color to your living space. This table lamp allows you to fully customize your lighting experience with a fully functional swing arm and 3-way adjustable lighting – perfect for placing on your nightstand for you to use for late-night reading.