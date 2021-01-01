Brainy Boo : And the Discovery of Taste (Paperback)

In modern times, we are all too busy doing and we disregard "being". We force information into the brain of our children and countless activities into their schedule. We don't know how to slow down to connect with our eyes, nose and mouth. We are unfamiliar with the concept of taking the time to experience colors, aromas, tastes and flavors. We are all way too busy to simply "single task" and multitasking is the norm. Eating became something we do while doing something else. We eat in the car, while we walk, on the bus, while we read, on the train, while we type, while watching TV or checking emails! As a result, we miss out on all the great feelings that tasting, slowing down, taking the time, and single tasking can give us. We should know that while school, sport and music are important, children also learn during meals shared with friends and family and experienced leisurely around the table. Their brain registers experiences, sensations, feelings, words and actions, and not only data. We should show them how to eat the stimulating rainbow of whole foods, how to shop with curiosity, cook with love, and sit around the table with excitement and enjoy the conviviality of a family dinner. We should make meals a pleasant time, a joyful and supportive space where they cans look, smell and taste food, feel secure and are allowed to share their thoughts, hopes and dreams.