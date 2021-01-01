Braided Pattern Indoor Outdoor Patio Round Fitted Vinyl Tablecloth Flannel Elastic Edge Waterproof Plastic Cover

Features:Anti-wind elastic edgeThe tablecloth features in its elastic edge, which can effectively fix the tablecloth on your table, no worry about the wind or slipping problem, stable and practical, easy to install.Waterproof With PVC layer, the tablecloth has good waterproof function, no worrying about the splashing water, easy to be cleaned by wet rag.Soft The tablecloth is made of high quality flannel material, owning comfortable soft touching feeling and high classic texture, bringing you excellent using experience.Multiple patternsThere are different patterns and colors for you to choose. The tablecloth has pretty good decorative function.Scope of application The tablecloth has different sizes for you to choose. Please check the round desk diameter before purchase.Specification:Type: elastic edge tableclothQuantity: 1pcMaterial: flannel + PVCColor: gray/ blue/ marble pattern/ braided pattern/ wood pattern/ leave pattern/ chrysanthemum pattern/ black/ blue triangleSize:95-110cm/ 37.34-43.23inch114-140cm/ 44.8-55.02inch150-165cm/ 58.95-64.85inchNet weight: 200g/ 7.0ozPackage:1* elastic edge tablecloth Size: 43.23" L x 43.23" W