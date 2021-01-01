Zebu Cattle Cow Lover Gifts Brahman Bull Gift Cattle Mini Zebu Cow Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

The brahman bull present is for mini zebu cow lovers or brahman cow farmers who love to live in Indian to take care of their zebu cattle and feed them with food. You love cattle brahman bulls and zebu? Then you'll love this too! The Why fit in when you were born to stand out Apparel or Design is a funny art gift ideas for men, women or kids and Lover for birthday or Christmas. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only