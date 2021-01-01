Braeburn Modern Round Accent Table Silver - Christopher Knight Home

From sleek elegant décor to industrial influences, this Christopher Knight Home Braeburn Modern Round Accent Table is created to give your existing furniture an extra boost of sophisticated style. Featuring a gorgeous hammered surface, this versatile side table can act as a standalone accent piece or can offer up a tray of snacks for your guests. With an iron frame welded together to form a cylindrical silhouette, this Christopher Knight Home Braeburn Modern Round Accent Table showcases a brilliant textured finish and a metallic sheen that will enhance the look of your home for years to come. Color: Silver.