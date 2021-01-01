Bradninch Recliner Racing Computer Chair
Description
Leather Recliner Racing Computer Chair(Red)250Features:Upholstered: YesArmed: YesLumbar Support: YesCasters: YesCompatible Flooring: Carpet; Medium Pile CarpetCPSC - 16 CFR 1303 Compliant: YesTAA Compliant: YesGSA Approved: NoBHFTI Upholstered Furniture Flammability Compliant: YesLacey Act Compliant: YesNFPA Compliant: YesFire Rated: NoMinimum Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 41 InchesMaximum Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 45 InchesAdjustable Seat Height: YesProduct Type: Gaming ChairWeight Capacity: 250Weight Capacity at least 250 lbs?: YesUpholstery Color (Color: Blue/Black): Blue/BlackUpholstery Color (Color: Red/Black): Red/BlackUpholstery Color (Color: Green/Black): Green/BlackUpholstery Color (Color: Gray/Black): Gray/BlackUpholstery Color (Color: White/Black): White/BlackUpholstery Material: Faux leatherBase Finish: BlackVibration: NoAdjustable Headrest: Bluetooth Compatible: NoSpeakers: NoNumber of Speakers: Concealed Speakers: Adjustable Volume: Adjustable Bass or Treble: Subwoofer: Headphone Jack: NoFootrest Included: NoSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Non Residential Use;Residential UseBack Material: UpholsteredSeat Color (Color: Blue/Black): Blue/BlackSeat Color (Color: Red/Black): Red/BlackSeat Color (Color: Green/Black): Green/BlackSeat Color (Color: Gray/Black): Gray/BlackSeat Color (Color: White/Black): White/BlackSeat Material: UpholsteredSpefications:ADA Compliant: YesGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoCAL TB 116 Compliant: CAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: YesUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: Energy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: YesITTO Compliant: Carbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: Carbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: Fair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: EcoLogo Certified: GreenSeal Certified: LCARate Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: Indoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: ANSI/BIFMA X7.1 Standard for Formaldehyde & TVOC Emissions: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: GREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Recycled Content: Total Recycled Content (Percentage): Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Remanufactured/Refurbished: SOFFA Compliant: YesDimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 45Overall Width - Side to Side: 21.65Overall Depth - Front to Back: 21.65Seat Height - Floor to Seat: Overall Product Weight: 24.54Assembly:Adult Assembly Required: YesAdditional Tools Required: Warranty:Product Warranty: NoWarranty Length: Full or Limited Warranty: Warranty Details: Commercial Warranty: No Color: Gray/Black