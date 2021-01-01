Artistic Weavers Bradley Black 3 ft. x 8 ft. Indoor Runner Rug

Beautiful and highly luxurious, the Artistic Weavers Bradley Collection 3 ft. x 8 ft. Runner is the perfect finishing touch to your interior decor. This runner has a modern style, which offers a trendy addition to your existing interior design. This runner is designed to lighten up any narrow hall in your house. It is designed with stain-resistant fabrics and has color fade-resistant materials. Ornately made with a striped pattern, it creates an illusion of added space in your home. Designed with black elements, this runner complements your other accessories. It features 100% wool to retain warmth and provide your feet with a comfortable place to rest. With materials known to have low VOC emissions, it will be a safe choice for your living area.