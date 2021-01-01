Bradleigh Rectangular Multi-tiered Plant Stand

Specification: Color: Brown Size: 70 x 40 x 96 cm/27.5 x 16 x 38 inches Material:Bamboo Package Weight: 4.2 kg /9.26 lbs Package Content:1 Plant Stand; 1 Accessories. Features: Sturdy and Durable: made from premium and eco-friendly bamboo. 3-Tier Plant Stand: Large space for displaying your flowers and plants. . Wide Application: can be used not only for plants but also bags, shoes, toys etc.. Modern Design: Folding and portable, and the ladder design helps plants to get more sunlight.Features:Sturdy and Durable: made from premium and eco-friendly bambooWide application: It can be used not only for plants but also for bags, shoes, toys, etc. 3-Tier plant stand: Large space for displaying your flowers and plants. Modern design: Folding and portable, and the ladder design helps plants to get more sunlight.Folding and portable, and the ladder design helps plants to get more sunlightProduct Type: Plant StandNumber of Pieces: 1Color: BrownTop Material: Solid WoodTop Material Details: Eco-friendly bambooTop Wood Species: BambooBase Material: Solid WoodBase Material Details: Base Wood Species: BambooWeather Resistant: YesWeather Resistant Details: Water Resistant: YesWater Resistant Details: Stain Resistant: YesBase Type: LegProduct Design: Multi-tieredNumber of Tiers: 3Shape: RectangularShelving Included: YesTotal Number of Shelves: 3Shelf Material: Solid WoodNumber of Exterior Shelves: 3Adjustable Exterior Shelves: NoCabinets Included: NoNumber of Cabinets: Number of Interior Shelves: Adjustable Interior Shelves: Drawers Included: NoNumber of Drawers: Drawer Glide Material: Drawer Glide Extension: Ball Bearing Glides: Soft Close or Self Close Drawer: Joinery Type: Handle Design: Weight Capacity: 220Swatch Available: NoProduct Care: Wipe clean with a wet clothNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Made in ChinaPieces Included: 1DS Primary Product Style: TraditionalDS Secondary Product Style: Transitional TraditionalMain Wood Joinery Method: Basic ButtKiln-Dried Wood: YesSpefications:General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoComposite Wood Product (CWP): NoCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: OSHA Compliant: YesCPSIA Compliant: NoUSDA BioBased Product: NoCarbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoEnvironmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: EPP Compliant: Blauer Engel: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: NoEU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: EcoLogo Certified: GreenSeal Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: NoIndoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoGREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: NoFSC Certified: Reclaimed Wood: SFI Certified: PEFC Certified: ITTO Compliant: Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Remanufactured/Refurbished: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 38