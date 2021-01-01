From art of knot
Art of Knot Bradin Charcoal/Cream 5 ft. 3 in. x 7 ft. Area Rug
Advertisement
Add texture to your bohemian living space with the cozy rugs of the Bettina Collection. With charcoal geometric linear patterns, these global accents are sure to serve as an inviting focal point in your space. Ideal for entertaining living spaces or creative offices. Machine woven in Turkey with 100% polypropylene and a plush pile of 1.18 inches. Spot clean with a white cloth. A rug pad is recommended to prevent slippage and movement. .