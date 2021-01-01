Bradford Table Lamp by Visual Comfort - Color: Silver - Finish: Polished Nickel - (KS 3120MIR/PN-L/PN)

Stately and assertive, the Bradford Table Lamp is right at home in the most lavish of living spaces. Its rectangular base conveys a strong sense of boldness, while an oval drum shade overhead integrates seamlessly into dÃ©cor stories of all kinds. Each component in this lamp is appointed with subtle details, contributing to the air of elegance that makes it a literally and metaphorically brilliant addition to a luxurious interior design. Founded in 1987, Visual Comfort & Co. has been the leading resource for signature designer lighting. Having manufactured lighting fixtures with some of the most influential names in design, Visual Comfort & Co. offers a vast assortment of lighting, featuring many prominent designs of exceptional style, quality and functionality. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Silver. Finish: Mirror and Polished Nickel