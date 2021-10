Bradford Table Lamp by Visual Comfort - Color: Silver - Finish: Polished Nickel - (KS 3120MIR/PN-L/PN)

Stately and assertive, the Bradford Table Lamp is right at home in the most lavish of living spaces. Its rectangular base conveys a strong sense of boldness, while an oval drum shade overhead integrates seamlessly into décor stories of all kinds. Each component in this lamp is appointed with subtle details, contributing to the air of elegance that makes it a literally and metaphorically brilliant addition to a luxurious interior design. Founded in 1987, Visual Comfort & Co. has been the leading resource for signature designer lighting. Having manufactured lighting fixtures with some of the most influential names in design, Visual Comfort & Co. offers a vast assortment of lighting, featuring many prominent designs of exceptional style, quality and functionality. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Silver. Finish: Mirror and Polished Nickel