From crosley furniture
Crosley Furniture Bradenton 3pc Outdoor Wicker Chair Set
Transitional designUV resistant all-weather resin half-round wickerWeather-resistant powder-coated steel frameHandwoven gray resin wickerGray colored cushion coversHigh-performance solution-dyed polyester cushion covers resist mildew, sun fade, and abrasionMoisture-resistant high grade cushion coresRemovable cushion covers are machine washableAdjustable levelers on legsTempered glass tabletop5" thick seat cushion and 4" thick back cushionModular design pairs with other items in this collectionIdeal for small outdoor spacesTable weight limit is 100lbsArmless Chair Dimensions: 32.5"H x 25"W x 31.5"DSide Table Dimensions: 21.25"H x 20"W x 20"D