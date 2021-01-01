From south african bbq
South African BBQ Braai O' Clock Time Funny South Africa Flag Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
Hoe laat is dit? Braai O'Clock of course can be many times day and night. Its a great excuse to enjoy customary food BBQ style like Boerewors, chops, steak, kebab to name a few. Wherever you are bring out the South African tradition as often as possible. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only