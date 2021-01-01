Baldwin BR7009 1.09" Brass Half Dome Floor Bumper from the Reserve Collection Venetian Bronze Door Stop Floor Stop Dome

Baldwin BR7009 1.09" Brass Half Dome Floor Bumper from the Reserve Collection Discreet and unobtrusive, the half dome floor bumper from Baldwin's Reserve Collection is a simple and effective way to protect your doors and walls from damage. Featuring a .13" base height this stopper is designed for use with undercut doors or doors without threshold. Its resilient, non-marring bumper is made from quality rubber for a positive stopping action against your door in addition to a long operating life. Simple floor mount installation allows this bumper to be installed wherever wall and door protection is desired. Available in a variety of finishes, easily match the solid brass shell to existing hardware or décor to create that cohesive design you have been looking for. Features: Solid Brass Shell with Non-marring Rubber Bumper Half Dome Shape Stops Door Preventing Damage to Wall and Doors For Undercut Doors or Doors Without Threshold Includes Plastic Anchor for Concrete Floor Installation and Instructions Specifications: Center to Center: 1.12" Overall Size: 1.77" x 1.09" There are brand names, and then there is Baldwin. Constantly building and re-building upon a time tested legacy of superior design, craftsmanship, functionality and innovation, Baldwin Hardware has delivered modern luxury to discriminating homeowners, architects and designers since 1946. From being the first to forge solid brass door hardware to setting precedence for Lifetime Finishes, Baldwin has been and always will be synonymous with revolutionary technology and unsurpassed quality. Aspire to make your home much more than mere shelter, and relax in the assurance that function and elegance can finally flourish within the same line of fine products—Baldwin can show you how. Dome Venetian Bronze