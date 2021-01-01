From premier copper products
Premier Copper Products BR14DB2 14" Round Hammered Copper Bar Sink W/ 2" Drain Size Oil Rubbed Bronze Fixture Bar Sink Copper
Premier Copper Products BR14DB2 14" Round Hammered Copper Bar Sink W/ 2" Drain Size Uncompromising quality, beauty, and functionality make up this Premier 14" Round Hammered Copper Bar Sink with 2" Drain.Green Recyclable Products like Copper Sinks are a must have in today’s modern home. This product is sure to impress your guests and satisfaction is always guaranteed.FEATURES:Configuration: RoundDesign: Hammered Copper Surface Color: Oil Rubbed BronzeInner Dimension 12" x 12" x 5"Outer Dimension: 14" x 14" x 5"Installation Type: Under Counter or Surface-MountRim: 1" Flat RimCountertop Depth Minimum: 17" Front to BackMaterial : (17 or .045")Drain Size: 2" Bar StandardFaucet Mounting: Counter Deck MountHand Made100% RecyclableComposition: 99.7% Pure Recycled CopperLead Free (Patina: FiredPackaging: Recycled Cardboard BoxWarranty: Limited LifetimeINCLUDED:Care InstructionsMounting InstructionsWarranty Information Copper Oil Rubbed Bronze