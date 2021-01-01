Feit Electric BPG25100850FIL/LED/3 11W 100W Equivalent Dimmable 1200 Lumen E26 Base LED G25 Globe Light Bulb, 4.4"H x 3.1"D, 5000K (Daylight), 3 Piece

DECORATIVE - Traditional decorative globe shape enhances the look of any fixture; Designed to be seen, this bulb looks good on or off; DAYLIGHT - The Feit LED light bulb offers bright, crisp color to brighten larger spaces at CCT of 5000 Kelvin; The bulbs are best suited for use in offices, workshops, bathrooms or other areas where high detail visibility is important; Also helps energize you in the morning; ENERGY SAVING - The 100-watt equivalent LED light bulb only uses 11 watts and produces 1200 lumens; Has instant on brightness; Emits no ultraviolet light which makes it safe to use in rooms with artwork and photographs; 100% mercury free; DURABLE - The LED light bulb is rated up to 15000 hours or over 13 years; The LED bulb saves you money on energy costs and with a long lifespan, it reduces the cost and hassle of renewing them; Virtually maintenance-free RoHS CERTIFIED - Feit Electric upholds the highest standards for all our products with optimal performance and safety; With 40+ years of experience in lighting, we are the leader in lighting innovations, Manufacturer: Feit Electric