From richelieu
Richelieu BP871025 10-1/8 Inch Center to Center Handle Appliance Pull from the Expression Collection Antique English Cabinet Hardware Pulls Appliance
Advertisement
Richelieu BP871025 10-1/8 Inch Center to Center Handle Appliance Pull from the Expression Collection Features:Solid metal construction adds durability and a premium feelExpertly applied, high quality finish will not wear out with useClean, contemporary design gives a sleek and simple styleAll mounting hardware is includedSpecifications:Center to Center: 10-1/8"Length: 12-1/4"Projection: 1-23/32"Includes: One (1) Cabinet Pull and One (1) 8-32 x 1 Screw Pack Appliance Antique English