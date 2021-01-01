Richelieu BP820128 5 Inch Center to Center Handle Cabinet Pull from the Expression Collection Brushed Oil-Rubbed Bronze Cabinet Hardware Pulls Handle

Richelieu BP820128 5 Inch Center to Center Handle Cabinet Pull from the Expression Collection Features:Beautiful finishes that will make a statement in any room of your homeQuality craftsmanship learned from many years of making cabinet hardwareThe Expressions series offers many styles including rustic, contemporary, and eclectic so you can feel confident they have a cabinet knob or pull to match the style of your homeIncludes all necessary mounting hardware, making installation quick and easySpecifications:Length: 5-7/16" (138 mm)Projection: 0-15/16" (24 mm)Center to Center: 5" (128 mm)Material: ZincIncludes: one (1) handle pull and two (2) 8/32 screwsAdditional Sizes:BP82076: 3" Center to CenterBP82096: 3-3/4" Center to CenterBP820128 (This Model): 5" Center to CenterBP820160: 6-5/16" Center to CenterBP820192: 7-9/16" Center to Center Handle Brushed Oil-Rubbed Bronze