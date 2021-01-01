From richelieu
Richelieu BP810128 5 Inch Center to Center Handle Cabinet Pull Brushed Oil-Rubbed Bronze Cabinet Hardware Pulls Handle
Richelieu BP810128 5 Inch Center to Center Handle Cabinet Pull Features:Beautifully finished for a difference you can seeConstructed of high quality metal for long lasting durabilityProduct is covered by a Limited Lifetime WarrantySpecifications:Center to Center: 5" (128 mm)Length: 5-1/2" (140 mm)Width: 5/8" (16 mm)Projection: 1-1/8" (28 mm)Material: ZincProduct Variations:BP81076: 3 Inch Center to Center PullBP81092: 3-3/4 Inch Center to Center PullBP810128 (This Model): 5 Inch Center to Center Pull Handle Brushed Oil-Rubbed Bronze