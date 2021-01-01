Richelieu BP79596 Expression 3 or 3-3/4 Inch Dual Center to Center Handle Cabinet Pull Brushed Nickel Cabinet Hardware Pulls Handle

Richelieu BP79596 Expression 3 or 3-3/4 Inch Dual Center to Center Handle Cabinet Pull Features:Beautiful finishes that will make a statement in any room of your homeQuality craftsmanship learned from many years of making cabinet hardwareDual center to center design allows for versatile applicationCoordinates with other items in the Expression collectionCovered under 1 year limited warranty from RichelieuIncludes all necessary mounting hardware, making installation quick and easySpecifications:Length: 4-3/16" (106 mm)Center to Center: 3" (76.2 mm) or 3-3/4" (96 mm)Base Length: 13/16" (20 mm)Base Width: 11/16" (17 mm)Projection: 1-3/8" (35 mm)Material: ZincAdditional Sizes:BP79596 (This Model): 3 or 3-3/4" Dual Center to CenterBP795128: 5" Center to CenterBP795160: 6-5/16" Center to CenterBP795192: 7-9/16" Center to Center Handle Brushed Nickel