From richelieu hardware

Richelieu Hardware BP78033180 Brossard Collection 1 11/16 in (43 mm) x 7/8 in (22 mm) Polished Nickel Traditional Cabinet Knob Polished Nickel Finish

$4.16 on sale
($5.99 save 31%)
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

This transitional oval-shaped knob by Richelieu will liven up the look of your furniture and cabinets Length x Width: 1 11/16 in (43 mm) x 7/8 in (22 mm) Projection: 1 5/16 in (33 mm) Finish: Polished Nickel, made of Metal Included: Mounting hardware is included for an easy installation (8/32 screws), Weight: 0.1615 Pounds, Manufacturer: Richelieu Hardware

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com