From richelieu hardware
Richelieu Hardware BP78033180 Brossard Collection 1 11/16 in (43 mm) x 7/8 in (22 mm) Polished Nickel Traditional Cabinet Knob Polished Nickel Finish
Advertisement
This transitional oval-shaped knob by Richelieu will liven up the look of your furniture and cabinets Length x Width: 1 11/16 in (43 mm) x 7/8 in (22 mm) Projection: 1 5/16 in (33 mm) Finish: Polished Nickel, made of Metal Included: Mounting hardware is included for an easy installation (8/32 screws), Weight: 0.1615 Pounds, Manufacturer: Richelieu Hardware