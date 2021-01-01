Amerock BP7628 Pair of 3/8" Inset Self-Closing Face Mount Hinges Antique Brass Cabinet Hinges Inset Hinges Traditional Hinges

Amerock BP7628 Pair of 3/8" Inset Self-Closing Face Mount Hinges 3/8" Inset Functional Self-Closing Face Mount HingesAmerock sets the standard for smooth, self-closing hinge performance. Every hinge series is tested for durability in conditions exceeding all KCMA certification requirements and BHMS standards for cycle life, strength, and finish quality.Amerock is defining cabinet hardware fashion in homes everywhere. Amerock continues to introduce new designs, colors, and finishes, based on constant surveys of decorating trends and consumer preferences. Amerock brings you fresh, lasting looks which appeal to a variety of tastesHeavy-duty steel constructionChoice of frame wing styles to coordinate with decorative hardwareReliable, self-closing power of dual compression springs.Length: 2-3/4"Width: 2"Projection: 3/4"This is a Pair of Hinges. Traditional Hinges Antique Brass