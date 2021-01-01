From richelieu
Richelieu BP69896 3-3/4 Inch Center to Center Handle Cabinet Pull Matte Black Cabinet Hardware Pulls Handle
Richelieu BP69896 3-3/4 Inch Center to Center Handle Cabinet Pull Features:Designed to maintain the perfect look with a high quality finishCrafted from metal for years of reliable usageIncludes mounting hardware for easy installationSpecifications:Center to Center: 3-3/4"Length: 4-1/4"Projection: 3/4"Material: ZincProduct Variation:BP69864: 2-1/2 Inch Center to Center Cabinet PullBP69896 (This Model): 3-3/4 Inch Center to Center Cabinet Pull Handle Matte Black