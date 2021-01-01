From amerock
Amerock BP55245 Granby 6-5/16 Inch Center to Center Handle Cabinet Pull Polished Chrome Cabinet Hardware Pulls Handle
Amerock BP55245 Granby 6-5/16 Inch Center to Center Handle Cabinet Pull Features:Constructed of high quality materials for lasting durabilityCoordinates with other items from the Granby collectionAll necessary mounting hardware is includedCovered by a limited lifetime warrantyIncludes 1 pullSpecifications:Center to Center: 6-5/16"Length: 6-7/8"Width: 7/8"Projection: 1-3/4" Handle Polished Chrome