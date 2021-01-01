From richelieu
Richelieu BP460720192 7-9/16 Inch Center to Center Rectangular Cabinet Pull from the Inspiration Collection Aluminum Cabinet Hardware Pulls
Richelieu BP460720192 7-9/16 Inch Center to Center Rectangular Cabinet Pull from the Inspiration Collection Features:Beautiful finishes that will make a statement in any room of your homeQuality craftsmanship learned from many years of making cabinet hardwareThe Inspiration series offers many styles that contain cabinet hardware from contemporary to traditional stylesIncludes all necessary mounting hardware, making installation quick and easySpecifications:Center to Center: 7.5625"Length: 9.4375"Projection: 1.3125"Material: AluminumProduct Variations:BP460720192 (This Model): 7-9/16" Center to Center Rectangular Cabinet Pull BP460720224: 8-13/16" Center to Center Rectangular Cabinet Pull Rectangular Aluminum