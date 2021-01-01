From axiom

Axiom BP3AM4SS-AX Xfp Transceiver Module (Equivalent To: Bti Bp3Am4Ss) - 10 Gigabit Ethernet - 10Gbase-Sr - Lc Multi-Mode - Up To 984 Ft - 850 Nm

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Axiom BP3AM4SS-AX Xfp Transceiver Module (Equivalent To: Bti.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com