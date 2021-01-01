From amerock
Amerock BP36775 Ville 3-3/4 Inch Center to Center Handle Cabinet Pull Oil Rubbed Bronze Cabinet Hardware Pulls Handle
Advertisement
Amerock BP36775 Ville 3-3/4 Inch Center to Center Handle Cabinet Pull Features:Constructed of high quality materials for lasting durabilityCoordinates with other items from the Ville collectionAll necessary mounting hardware is includedCovered by a limited lifetime warrantyIncludes 1 pullDimensions:Center to Center: 3-3/4"Length: 4-5/8"Width: 3/8"Projection: 1-1/8" Handle Oil Rubbed Bronze