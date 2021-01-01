From amerock

Amerock BP36609 Oberon 1-3/4 Inch Mushroom Cabinet Knob Satin Nickel / Frosted Acrylic Cabinet Hardware Knobs Mushroom

Description

Amerock BP36609 Oberon 1-3/4 Inch Mushroom Cabinet Knob Features:Constructed of high quality materials for lasting durabilityCoordinates with other items from the Oberon seriesAll necessary mounting hardware is includedCovered by a limited lifetime warrantyIncludes 1 knobDimensions:Diameter: 1-3/4"Projection: 1-5/16" Mushroom Satin Nickel / Frosted Acrylic

