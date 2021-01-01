Richelieu BP266 6 Inch Center to Center Wire Cabinet Pull from the Expression Collection Matte Chrome Cabinet Hardware Pulls Wire

Richelieu BP266 6 Inch Center to Center Wire Cabinet Pull from the Expression Collection Features:Beautiful finishes that will make a statement in any room of your homeQuality craftsmanship learned from many years of making cabinet hardwareThe Expressions series offers many styles including rustic, contemporary, and eclectic so you can feel confident they have a cabinet knob or pull to match the style of your homeIncludes all necessary mounting hardware, making installation quick and easySpecifications:Length: 6-5/16" (160 mm)Projection: 1-3/16" (30 mm)Center to Center: 6" (152 mm)Material: ZincIncludes: one (1) wire pull and two (2) 8/32 screwsAdditional Sizes:BP263: 3" Center to CenterBP2635: 3-1/2" Center to CenterBP296: 3-3/4" Center to CenterBP264: 4" Center to CenterBP266 (This Model): 6" Center to CenterBP271: 11-5/16" Center to Center Wire Matte Chrome