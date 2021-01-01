From amerock

Amerock BP26206 Cyprus 12 Inch Center to Center Appliance Pull Black Bronze Cabinet Hardware Pulls Appliance

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Amerock BP26206 Cyprus 12 Inch Center to Center Appliance Pull Features:Constructed of high quality materials for lasting durabilityCoordinates with other items from the Essential'z seriesAll necessary mounting hardware is includedCovered by a limited lifetime warrantyIncludes 1 pullDimensions:Center to Center: 12"Length: 16"Width: 7/8"Projection: 1-11/16" Appliance Black Bronze

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com