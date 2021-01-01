Delaney BP200-LU Solid Brass Collection Grade 2 Single Cylinder Deadbolt Satin Nickel Deadbolt Keyed Entry Single Cylinder

Delaney BP200-LU Solid Brass Collection Grade 2 Single Cylinder Deadbolt Grade 2 Single Cylinder Deadbolt From the Solid Brass CollectionSingle cylinder door handle sets and deadbolts are keyed only on the exterior with an associated thumb turn on the inside that can quickly and easily lock or unlock the mechanism. Single cylinder locks are most commonly used in residential locations due to safety and ease of use.Solid Brass Collection deadbolts are designed to meet home security needs with functional, simple design. Each deadbolt meets Grade 2 security standards with a protective collar, high security strike plate assembly and a three hour fire latch, offering definitive piece of mind at an affordable price.Features:Combination Screws that Suit Both Wood or Metal Door Mounting (Includes 3 Inch Security Screws)Protective CollarHigh Security Strike Plate Assembly3 Hour Fire LatchSpecifications:Backset: Fits 2-3/8 and 2-3/4 InchesCross Bore: 2-1/8 InchesEdge Bore: 1 InchLatch Face: 1 x 2 1/4 InchesStrikes 1-3/4 x 2-1/4 Inch Round and Square Corner with Reinforcement StrikeBolt: Full 1 Inch Brass Throw with Hardened Steel Rod Single Cylinder Satin Nickel