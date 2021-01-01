From amerock
Amerock BP1908-15PACK Allison Value 3 Inch Center to Center Handle Cabinet Pull - Package of 15 Satin Nickel Cabinet Hardware Pulls Handle
Advertisement
Amerock BP1908-15PACK Allison Value 3 Inch Center to Center Handle Cabinet Pull - Package of 15 Features:Beautifully finished to enhance any home's décorIntricately crafted with precise detail, Amerock offers a variety of designs, making trendy, quality hardware affordableCoordinates with the Allison Value Hardware SeriesIncludes all necessary mounting hardware for installationComplete with a Limited Lifetime Warranty for the original purchaserSpecifications:Length: 5.75"Width: 0.6875"Center to Center: 3"Projection: 0.8125"Material: ZincIncludes: Fifteen (15) Cabinet Pulls and Fifteen (15) M4 Screw Packs Handle Satin Nickel