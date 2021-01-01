From deltana
Deltana BP1637 16-3/8 Inch Center to Center Bar Cabinet Pull Satin Stainless Steel Cabinet Hardware Pulls Bar
Deltana BP1637 16-3/8 Inch Center to Center Bar Cabinet Pull Features:Beautifully finished to complement a wide variety of home decorsConstructed from stainless steel for long lasting beauty and durabilitySleek design allows for use in multiple household applicationsDeltana offers a limited 3 year mechanical and 1 year finish manufacturer warrantySpecifications:Length: 19-1/2"Center to Center: 16-3/8"Width: 1/2"Material: Stainless SteelProduct Variations:BP1138: 11-5/16 Inch Bar PullBP1637 (This Model): 16-3/8 Inch Bar PullBP1900: 18-7/8 Inch Bar PullBP2650: 26-1/2 Inch Bar Pull Bar Satin Stainless Steel