Richelieu BP05413 3 Inch Center to Center Wire Cabinet Pull from the Expression Collection Maple Cabinet Hardware Pulls Wire

Richelieu BP05413 3 Inch Center to Center Wire Cabinet Pull from the Expression Collection Features:Beautiful finishes that will make a statement in any room of your homeQuality craftsmanship learned from many years of making cabinet hardwareThe Expressions series offers many styles including rustic, contemporary, and eclectic so you can feel confident they have a cabinet knob or pull to match the style of your homeIncludes all necessary mounting hardware, making installation quick and easySpecifications:Length: 3-11/16" (93 mm)Width: 0-5/8" (15 mm)Projection: 1-1/4" (32 mm)Center to Center: 3" (76 mm)Material: WoodIncludes: one (1) pull and two (2) 8/32 screwsAdditional Sizes:BP05413 (This Model): 3" Center to CenterBP05452: 3-3/4" Center to Center Wire Maple