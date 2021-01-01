From delaney
Delaney BP-502T-CI Cira Series Privacy Door Lever Set from the Contemporary Collection Satin Nickel Leverset Privacy
Advertisement
Delaney BP-502T-CI Cira Series Privacy Door Lever Set from the Contemporary Collection Features:Previously Under the Brand Ez-SetAll Metal ConstructionReversible Handing (Left or Right)KW1 Solid Brass 5 Pin CylinderCylinder can be Removed for Easy Re-keyingIncludes Round Corner LatchCombination Screws for Wood or Metal Door MountingConcealed ScrewsProduct Technologies:Keyed Entry Function: Delaney keyed entry knobs and levers are able to be locked from the exterior with a key, and then locked or unlocked from the inside with a turn-button.Specifications:Backset: 2-3/4", 2-3/8"Cross Bore: 2-1/8"Edge Bore: 1"Handle Style: LeverLatch Face: Round CornerStrikes: Full Lip Round CornerDoor Thickness: Adjustable from 1-3/8" to 1-3/4"Lever Length: 4-1/8"Projection: 2-5/16"Additional Functions::500T-DT (This Model): Keyed Entry Function501T-DT: Passage Function502T-DT: Privacy Function515T-DT: Dummy Function Satin Nickel