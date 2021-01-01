Delaney BP-400-BN Briona Single Cylinder Door Handle Set from the Italian Collection Black Handleset Keyed Entry Single Cylinder

Delaney BP-400-BN Briona Single Cylinder Door Handle Set from the Italian Collection This product is available with an alternate 5 Pin Kwikset cylinder for keying compatibility. Please contact us at (800)-375-3403 when placing your order if you would rather have this cylinder installed. Inspired by the lush extravagance of the Italian villa, Delaney's Italian Collection door handle sets drip with old world luxury. Flowing, classic style meets contemporary craftsmanship in this beautifully understated collection Features: Heavy duty all metal construction Can be used on left or right handed doors One piece design installs quickly and easily Works well with both classic and functional décor Reinforced spring assembly prevents slop and sag in the door knob or lever High security strike plate offers increased resistance to forced entry attempts Includes combination screws for both wood or metal doors Specifications: Backset: 2-3/8", 2-3/4" Cross Bore: 2-1/8" Edge Bore: 1" Door Thickness: 1-3/8", 1-3/4" Handing: Left, Right Center to Center: 5-1/2" Grip Center to Center: 8-3/16" Height: 18-3/8" Projection: 2-9/16" Width: 3" Latch Faceplate: Round Corner Cylinder: 5 Pin Schlage C Keyway: SC1 Single Cylinder Black