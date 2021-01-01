Home Suite Boys' Space Boy Out Of This World Navy Comforter Set With Space Themed Wall Decals

Home Suite Space Boy Out Of This World Navy Comforter Set With Space Themed Wall Decals. Complete the perfect space-themed room with this Space Boy Out of this World comforter set, decorative pillow, and wall decals! The comforter and shams feature the galaxy full of rocket ships, stars, and planets in shades of navy, blue and white. Reversible to a Navy solid. The Far Out square decorative pillow and space-themed wall decals are included. This set is made of soft brushed microfiber fabric for comfort and easy care washing. Twin Set includes: Twin Comforter: 68 in W x 85 in L Sham: 20 in W x 26 in L Pillow: 8.6 in Diameter Full Set Includes: Full Comforter: 78 in W x 86 in L 2 Shams: 20 in W x 26 in L Pillow: 8.6 in Diameter