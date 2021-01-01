From lima bean kids
Lima Bean Kids Boys' Plates - Gray Devoted Dino Personalized Plate
Advertisement
Gray Devoted Dino Personalized Plate. Customized with a special diner's name, this charming plate showcases a fun, personalized surprise when the meal is finished. It's made from super-durable, dishwasher-safe melamine for kid-friendly use and easy cleanup. 10'' diameterBPA-free melamineDishwasher-safeShipping note: This item is personalized just for you. Allow extra time for your special find to ship.