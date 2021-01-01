Boyer 23.5" Light Blue Table Lamp

The brand is dedicated to offering a wide assortment of attractive and well-priced portable lamps, kitchen pendants, vanity wall fixtures, outdoor lighting fixtures, lampshades, and lamp accessories. We have in-house designers that follow current trends and develop cool new products to meet those trends. The brand offers a one-pack ceramic table lamp, a transitional design in white finish. It includes a hardback empire-shaped lampshade made with silk fabric in white with light blue trim on top and bottom. The lampshade size is 7 inch top, 14-inch bottom, and 11-inch slant height. Our hardback shades use virgin styrene backing board to produce a warm, natural & smooth light – more appealing than shades made with recycled styrene board that can crack & yellows over time. The lamp has an on/off switch and uses a medium base light bulb, 100-watt max (light bulb not included). The lamp is UL listed. Applications - living room lighting and family room lighting, as well as bedrooms and offices.