The Boy Sitting on A Log with His Puppy sculpture depicts childhood spend the day in the old days (when kids did not have smartphones). This bronze statue is cast in the traditional lost-wax method, with different tones of brown and green patina finish, which highlights the exceptionally fine detail. The piece would stand out in any room, patio or garden and catch the eyes of any viewer, making it a great addition for any space. Size: 15"L x 15"W x 35"H. Weight is: 33Lb